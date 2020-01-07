Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Your view on the lack of transparency in our media ecosystem?

06 Jan,2020

Q On Friday, MxMIndia carried a comment on the lack of transparency in ad agencies. In print, publishers are known to fudge print orders. Ditto with digital. Your view on this lack of transparency in our media ecosystem?

A Your question suffers from a sectoral bias. What you have referred effectively asexamples of moral turpitude in the sector that you operate in, are more exceptions than a rule. And it has been present in myriad forms from the primordial age. The external manifestation erupts from time to time but one can’t paint all companies belonging to a sector, coloured by it. I find the perspective very dystopian. No business can thrive on sustained questionable non-transparency. There are enough and more examples of healthy business practices.