Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Your advice to industryfolk on how they can be better equipped for the decade ahead?

02 Jan,2020

Greetings on the new year. But it’s also the beginning of a new decade, and we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for his advice to industryfolk for the decade ahead. Don’t miss his must-read response!

Q. Happy New Year! It’s also the start of an all-new decade. Your advice to industryfolk on how they can be better equipped for the decade ahead?

A. The next decade would demand more immersive capabilities due to a definitive ushering in of fourth industrial revolution many skills will be required for a business to thrive, irrespective of which business one is in: a) constant learning about the demand (consumer) and supply side of the business (business side), b) cognitive fluidity, c) better understanding of the new competition from ecosystem PoV than on the existing predilection for a red oceanic approach to the same, d) ability to decode complex problem-solving, e) get out of siloed thinking and develop organisation-wide a better EQ to address business challenges, collectively, and f) software has to be at the core of the organisation that helps in an internal culture based on analytics for every area of business and treat the same as service.