Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Since television viewership measurement isn't measuring digital access, do you still see value in the current metric in India? Or is it meaningless?

09 Jan,2020

Dr Bhaskar Das

Q. Since television viewership measurement isn’t measuring digital access, do you still see value in the current metric in India? Or is it meaningless?

A. It is a reality that India is a multiscreen market as consumers are consuming content across format, anytime, anywhere. So it’s a matter of time when a platform-agnostic audience measurement system has to start. The question is not why but when. It would be beneficial for advertisers also as they would get a representative understanding of the viewers’ consumption journey and accordingly plan their contextual communication. From the demand side of the business, even the media owners would be able to get a hang of who is consuming what and when.