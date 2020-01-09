Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Does a news channel have to be politically and socially neutral? Or should it take sides?

08 Jan,2020

If you are worried like we were when we wrote this question about how BD would respond given his association with news televisions, worry not. It’s Dr Bhaskar Das and he hit this googly out of the park, as he always does. So, without further ado, Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das

Q. According to you, does a news channel have to be politically and socially neutral? Or should it take sides?

A. Your question falls within the domain of normative press theory and can drag me into a polemical quagmire. So let me ask a counter question: what is neutrality and, is absolute neutrality possible? In the age of ubiquitous social media, every individual can potentially be a reporter and every report is polarised by one’s own prism. If media mirrors society, can news channels act differently? At a meta level, I would like to mention here there is nothing wrong in taking sides, as just serving news can put a channel in a trap of heterogeneous homogeneity. Taking positions is like an edit page in a newspaper, where plurality of perspectives are presented. Never underestimate the intelligence of audiences. They take their position with their innate ability to analyse and deduct. Unless you feel that polarisation is the opiate of the masses (Excuse me, Mr Marx).