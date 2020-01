Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Do you think media agencies will exist 10 years from now – as intermediaries or as agents in the media ecosystem?

A. I am sure they would provided they also evolve with time. Every organisation’s evolutionary trajectory is distinct. As survival is a basic instinct, I don’t think there is any choice but to reconfigure continuously one’s approach to business. Something will work and something else won’t. It will then be survival of the fittest.