Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Are you happy with the work of our industry associations – esp those representing print, TV, radio and digital?

14 Jan,2020

We know it’s an unfair question, but since there are many naysayers out there, we thought we should ask. So, without further ado, Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das

Q. Are you happy with the work of our industry associations – esp those representing print, TV, radio and digital?

A. My happiness doesn’t matter. What matters is that if the stakeholders find the role of the concerned associations relevant and meaningful. A precision research might be relevant. But as of now if you go by their sustained existence, they must be serving some distinct utility. It is easy to be a detractor, but conceiving utility without an agenda is not an enticing path to pass time.