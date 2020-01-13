COO-West Rakesh Hinduja exits Leo Burnett India

13 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Leo Burnett Group India, has announced that Rakesh Hinduja, COO, Leo Burnett, West, will be moving on from the agency in order to pursue other opportunities. Hinduja has been with the group for over 14 years and in his current role was COO West for Leo Burnett India.

Said Dheeraj Sinha, MD India & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia: “Rakesh has had a great run with us. He’s been a great business partner and a dear friend. We wish him all the very best. We are fortunate that we have a stellar team of business, creative and strategy leaders in our Mumbai office, who continue to run our businesses. We have a great momentum at Leo Burnett in terms of new business wins and our creative work. We continue to be relentlessly focused on creating great work and great growth.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, MD India & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia: “Rakesh is a great friend and a brother to me. In his stint at Leo Burnett, he’s also been one of the core people behind creating some legendary work and big business wins. He partnered the agency to lead the third wave. We have some crazy memories which I will cherish. And I wish him nothing but the best for his future.”

Added Hinduja: “I’ve enjoyed every day of my stint at Leo Burnett. Creating world class work which makes real business impact has been truly fulfilling. We have had incredible success at the agency in the last few years with a magical group of people that worked together. In this journey, I have made some fabulous friends at the agency and clients. I’m very excited about the future. The next chapter will be glorious.”