CenturyPly educates on choice of waterproof ply

14 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

CenturyPly has recently launched a digital film on Sainik 710 ply. Through this initiative, the brand aims to educate and create awareness amongst the consumers to distinguish between regular self-proclaimed water resistant plywood and Sainik waterproof plywood.

Said Nikita Bansal, Executive Director, CenturyPly: “We at CenturyPly, believe in providing quality products and consumer convenience is paramount to us. With the launch of this video, we aim to educate the consumers on the importance of quality plywood and we extremely positive that this will be of a great assistance to the consumers while buying one. CenturyPly has always been the front-runner in the Indian plywood industry, and Sainik being a part of it, also resonates similar trust and unwavering quality assurance.”