Broadcasters move Bombay HC against TRAI on NTO 2

14 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the apex body of television broadcasters, and a few broadcasters have petitioned the Bombay High Court on Monday, opposing the newest changes to tariffs as imposed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The tariff (referred to as NTO2) was announced on January 1 and will be effective February 1, 2020.

Last week, captains of leading broadcasters came together to speak to the media and express reasons for their opposition to the tariff order.

According to a report, the petition is expected to come up for hearing today (Jan 14) before a division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla.