BookMyShow unveils latest brand campaign

03 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

BookMyShow has unveiled its latest brand campaign ‘Entertainment Ki Nayi Bhasha’, highlighting the company’s array of out-of-home entertainment offerings. The campaign has been launched via a short film that captures the emotions of people when they consume live entertainment experience, across genres. The film has been shot in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Said Marzdi Kalianiwala, Head – Marketing and Business Intelligence, BookMyShow: “Over the last two decades, BookMyshow has been at the forefront of delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences, first as India’s largest online ticketing platform and over the years, as facilitator and curator of global and home-grown live entertainment experiences. We have been committed to ensuring the best in class out-of-home entertainment, by bringing marquee experiences including movies, live music concerts, theatricals, stand-up comedy, sporting extravaganzas and much more, for Indian audiences. BookMyShow’s new campaign Entertainment Ki Nayi Bhasha, is a further step towards introducing all audiences to each of these entertainment categories and our role right from offering the ease of a transaction to completing the entire consumer experience of the entertainment they choose on our platform. It cements BookMyShow’s position as India’s go-to entertainment destination, where for entertainment-lovers, It All Starts here.”