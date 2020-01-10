Bajaj Pulsar celebrates 18 successful years in new ad

09 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Bajaj Auto celebrates the 18th anniversary of its brand Pulsar with the launch of an integrated campaign. The campaign showcases journey of a Pulsar customer who is obsessed with maximising thrilling moments in his life, while clearly announcing the milestone for the brand.

Commenting on the occasion, Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, said: “It’s a proud moment for Bajaj Auto to see one of our most successful brands turn Eighteen. The Pulsar range has received many accolades over the years and is probably the most celebrated bike in Indian Automobile history. The new campaign showcases the thrill and adventure that every Pulsar rider craves for. All iconic brands evolve with times and so will Pulsar, as we continue to enthral the motorcycle enthusiasts all over the world.”

Commenting on the campaign Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, added: “With Pulsar turning 18, we decided to tell the story of a Pulsar rider, from the time he is born. The film tracks the journey of a boy that is probably the story of almost each one of us. From the time we learn to walk, how we start seeking thrills every single day. The naughty kid who can’t wait to turn eighteen so he can get his license and his hands on the ultimate thrill machine, the Pulsar. The answer to all our thrill-seeking needs.”