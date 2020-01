Bajaj Allianz Life rolls out second edition of plank initiative

13 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Bajaj Allianz Life has bought back its popular plank Initiative this year with #PlankForIndia. Bajaj Allianz Life is raising the bar with the second edition of their plank initiative for two reasons – first, for every plank the company will contribute monetarily towards the training and development of India’s emerging sports stars and second, through the cause of supporting India’s future athletes, the company is encouraging more and more people to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Said Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance: “We believe that sustained good health is essential to achieve Life Goals. Through #PlankforIndia initiative, we want to encourage everyone to pursue good health, and support a good cause of helping India’s emerging sports stars get their Life Goals done.”

The initiative was flagged off on social media by actor Anil Kapoor.