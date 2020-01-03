Alphabet Media bags PR mandate for Cambridge Apparels

03 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Alphabet Media has bagged the public relations mandate for Cambridge Apparels.

Commenting on the association, Prashant Bhatia, Director, Cambridge Apparels said: “Over six decades ago Cambridge Apparels revolutionised the garment industry by introducing stylish clothing for men, at an affordable price range. We want to take forward our story with the new generation, hence we welcome Alphabet Media to help us to achieve our goals through strategic communications. Their team, creative ability and thorough understanding of the brand task gave us the confidence to award this mandate to them.”

Added Tejal Daftary Mehta, Founder and CEO, Alphabet Media: “It gives us tremendous pride to partner with Cambridge Apparels, an iconic brand with a rich legacy. Today, it is one of the leading apparel retail brands for men, with multiple offerings. The team is geared up to employ a multi-channel approach to drive opportunities for an impactful brand engagement.”