Aditya Birla Sun Life MF launches investor education campaign

09 Jan,2020

By A Correspondent

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) has launched an investor education campaign across 22 TV channels that comprise broadcast news media as well as GECs of both English and regional languages. Spread over three months, the campaign covers two films conceptualised to highlight one key aspect each of investing in mutual funds. They emphasise on the core theme of #WINWITHSIP to convey how SIP as an investment tool helps to mitigate market volatility and can be leveraged for diversifying investments through asset allocation.

Commenting on the choice of theme, Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer – Aditya Birla Capital added, “This integrated campaign is an attempt to reach out through various touchpoints and appropriate the relevance of SIP as the right instrument for any market environment. It educates investors about the nuances of investing and assists them to take informed financial decisions. We are going beyond the ‘what’ to explain the ‘how’ with a listen and learn approach. This proposition is especially relevant in today’s volatile market environment where many new investors and fence sitters are beginning to wonder if money not invested is money saved”. Directed by Soaeb Mohammed, the TVC has been created by Taproot Dentsu India with Early Man Film.

Commenting about the film, Ayesha Ghosh – General Manager, Taproot Dentsu added: “This investor education effort strives to have the consumer work things out for himself, thus giving all the more potency to #WINWITHSIP. With skilful direction by Soaeb Mohammed of Early Man Film, we have kept the pace snappy and the questions quick-fire, evoking spontaneous answers that we feel viewers will find honest and relatable.”