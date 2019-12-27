Zero Gravity bags digital mandate of Arvind’s B2C biz

26 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Zero Gravity Communications, the Ahmedabad-based branding and marketing agency recently won the digital mandate of Arvind’s B2C business of Shirting and Suiting Fabrics and The Arvind Store following a multi-agency pitch. The agency would be driving the entire gamut of digital activities from strategy to execution for the B2C business of Arvind Ltd.

On the occasion, Raunaq Sharma, Vice President Marketing, Arvind Ltd. said: “Zero Gravity Communications reflected a deep understanding of the brand philosophy and their strategy resonated with our business goals. We are looking forward for them to successfully drive our key brand messages in the region.”

Added Khushboo Sharma, Founder of Zero Gravity Communications: “The fashion retail landscape stands at the cusp of transformation due to changing preferences of customers and the proliferation of technology. We aim to develop brand loyalists through extensive and effective digital engagement and content production. Arvind has a massive presence in the market, but an entire segment that is virtually driven needs to be tapped to its fullest potential. And we believe, that is exactly what drove them to our agency.”