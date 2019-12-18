Zee Punjabi to go live on Jan 13, Lohri Day

18 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Zee Punjabi, the newly announced Punjabi GEC by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is scheduled to go on air on Lohri Day next year, that’s January 13.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL said: “Zee invests in understanding the pulse of middle class India and what drives people across different regions. We have had very successful regional channel launches across the country. With our consumer understanding and the innate ability of creating magic with our stories, we are now looking at the launch of Zee Punjabi. Despite the highest TV penetration (88 per cent) in the country, Punjab has a significantly low ‘time spent’ and that is a factor of not having dedicated Punjabi content that does justice to the region and the culture. Zee Punjabi is being launched by understanding the viewer’s need gap; for a culture that is so powerful, Punjab definitely needs its own authentic Punjabi channel. Intensive consumer work in the market has helped us understand the potential and craft the strategy for our content and brand. We are certain the audiences will resonate with the stories and fall in love with the characters.”

Speaking of the launch, Rahul Rao, Business Head Zee Punjabi added: “We look forward to bring shows that are inspired from the region and its culture. Punjabis have a jazba and junoon which is very unique to them and our content is a reflection of that spirit. We have a strong line up of stories with themes familiar to Punjab, characters that people will fall in love with and faces like Gurdas Mann, Jazzy B, Jaidev Kumar, Sonu Kakkar and Sara Gurpal who are respected here! With over 20 hours of original content every week and a strong line up of World TV Premieres every month, we are certain of being wholeheartedly accepted by the Punjabi audiences.”