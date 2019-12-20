Zee announces 3 regional movie channels

20 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has announced today that it will further strengthen its regional portfolio to serve the many Bharats within our country with four new channels – Punjabi GEC Channel – Zee Punjabi (which we wrote about earlier) and three movie channels – Zee Biskope (Bhojpuri), Zee Thirai (Tamil) & Zee Picchar (Kannada)

Said Punit Misra, CEO – Domestic Broadcast Business, ZEEL” “ZEEL has completed 27 illustrious years, now entertaining over 800mn people across India, 650mn of which comes through our non-Hindi offerings. We at ZEEL have always believed that deep understanding of cultures across the many Bharats, and then serving people entertainment rooted in each culture is what wins hearts, be it through original shows, or through curation of content like movies. As India’s leading broadcaster with successful channel offerings across states, we have consistently showcased our capability to understand the cultural pulse of our extraordinary country. This is at the core of our differentiated strategy at ZEEL. Our newest offerings are designed to add to our growth trajectory, further cementing our belief in winning hearts across many Bharats.”

Added Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEEL: “At Zee, we have always believed that at the heart of storytelling lies culture, and for successful and endearing stories, one needs to obsess about getting deep inside this cultural core of each of our regions. This “soul to screen” approach is what helps us bring alive the spirit of that region through unique stories, relatable charming characters and boli that drives love for our brands and helps us belong to our audiences. From a highly TV penetrated but hugely under consumed latent Punjabi GEC opportunity to insatiable, thriving demand for movies in the Bhojpuri, Tamil and Kannada markets, the regional need gaps present the perfect opening to further deepen these bonds. We crafted and curated these four new offerings powered by deep viewer understanding, loads of passion and hoping that our viewers enjoy them as much as we did creating them!”,