We’re closed for Christmas. See you Thursday

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

 

There will be no scheduled newsletter and update tomorrow, December 25, on account of Christmas. We wish our consumers a joyous festive season.

We will be back on Thursday, December 26. See you then.

