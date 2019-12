VMate collaborates with Sunny Leone for its New Year campaign

30 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

VMate has collaborated with Sunny Leone for its New Year campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall. The reward for the top winner would-be one-time ticket to fame and an opportunity to go on a dinner date with Sunny Leone.

Said Nisha Pokhriyal, Associate Director, VMate: “VMate’s constant endeavour is to bring exciting campaigns for its users and make their special occasions more special. We are happy to collaborate with Sunny Leone for our New Year campaign. She has a large fan base in India and VMate is giving her fans an opportunity of a lifetime to talk to her as her close friend and also stand a chance to win a dinner date with her. The video sticker introduced for this campaign is a highly customized one with vividness beyond one’s imagination.”