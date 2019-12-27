Vivo urges mobile users to cherish relationships

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

In light of the changing human behavior due to excessive use of smartphones, vivo announced a campaign- #SwitchOff with their brand ambassador, Aamir Khan. The digital campaign aims to encourage smartphone users in India to switch off from their mobile devices and spend quality time with family and friends.

Speaking on the need to #SwitchOff, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said: “We as a brand believe that technology can immensely improve our consumer’s life, but like all things good, should be used cautiously. And as a smartphone player, it was essential we ask ourselves the fundamental questions, how much is too much? Thus we commissioned this campaign that urges users to temporarily switch off and give time to relationships.