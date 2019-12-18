Vishnu Sharma joins Crayons Network

18 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

The Crayons Network has appointed Vishnu Sharma as Executive Vice President heading the media division of agency. Prior to this, Sharma was heading the Arena division at Havas Media.

Commenting on the hiring, Kunal Lalani, Chairman, The Crayons Network said: “Vishnu’s inputs shall help better navigate the complex media environment and bring incremental value for our esteemed clients. The crayons network has a unified operating model and collaboration is the cornerstone of our business model helping us to deliver full accountability of our client’s investments and bring about ideas that flourish without boundaries. The Crayons network has capabilities and is well positioned to be a data-cum-content driven media partner to brands across sectors driving their overall marketing strategy and Vishnu’s addition to the team will enhance our delivery.“

Added Ranjan Bargotra, President, The Crayons Network: “Vishnu is one of those few media professionals who have great expertise in traditional as well as digital media, which is a strong attribute in today fast changing media landscape. We are delighted to have Vishnu on board and I am certain that our clients will benefit from his rich expertise in media.”