Vigo Video and Voot launch ‘Vigo Comedy Mahasabha’

20 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Vigo Video has announced the launch of a comedy talent show called Vigo Comedy Mahasabha. The show will feature 12 Vigo comedy creators on Voot who will be pitted against each other to win the title for the State they represent. The four-episode show beginning Jan 2020 will be hosted by popular comedian Paritosh Tripathi.

Speaking about the show and partnering with Vigo, Akash Banerji, Head-AVOD business, Voot said, “We are happy to partner with Vigo to bring to life this new show. Our focus at Voot Studio is to curate interesting brand solutions for advertisers that allow them to connect with their right audience effectively and seamlessly, delivering on their brand story. We are sure that the new show crafted by the Voot Studio team for Vigo will ensure that the brand continues to scale new highs of popularity and reach.”