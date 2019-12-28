Vice Media reconnects Kashmiris to news with 8-bit

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Vice Media, the youth-centered lifestyle and digital news platform, along with Dentsu Webchutney have launched the first teletext news portal: The 8-Bit Journo. Relevant news stories that Kashmiris had missed out on over the last 110 days were converted into teletext and despatched to Kashmiris through SMS, the moment the service started in Jammu & Kashmir.

Said Sarvesh Jasuja, Senior Growth Manager-APAC, Vice Media: “Vice has always represented the voice of the youth – uncovering and understanding complex situations around the world through the lens of young people on the ground. This project is exactly the kind of thing that motivates us – to be able to share inspiring, meaningful or even just light-hearted irreverent stories, to bring moments of connection into the lives of those who are feeling disconnected.”

Added Aalap Desai, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Webchutney: “Necessity is the mother of invention. In today’s day and age we cannot imagine a world without the internet. We would not just be devoid of information but also the essential human connection that we all need. The purpose of digital is to add back to human lives. So while sometimes you go forward in looking for futuristic tech to work on, you also need to go backwards to solve a problem; and that is what we exactly did.”