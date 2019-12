Utterly Butterly 2019-icious

30 Dec,2019

There are recaps and recaps and recaps. But perhaps the Amul ads which mirror the mood of the masses are the best to look back at the year that has been. Yes, we thought there would be one around the CAA/NRC protests that have impacted the country, but perhaps it was too sensitive to be tackled in an Amul ad. Though there is one around Jammu & Kashmir.

Do take a look at 19 of the Amul topicals this year. Enjoy