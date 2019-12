Times OOH innovates for Hair & Care

18 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Times OOH recently engaged Mumbai Metro passengers with interactive outdoor installations at the Andheri and Western Express Highway metro stations as a part of #khulebaalbefikar campaign by Hair & Care. The outdoor installation was created jointly by Times OOH and MOMS Outdoor to promote Hair & Care Fruit Oils.

Said Manu Vats, Product Head – Traditional, Times OOH: “Our ambition with Hair & Care’s #khulebaalbefikar campaign was to come up with something truly innovative to capture the imagination of the 800,000 daily GenX and millennial Mumbai Metro travellers. Our simple and intriguing Interactive Display uses trigger sensors to catch unaware passengers by surprise in a non-intrusive manner, and has lent to a strong brand recall for Hair & Care’s latest range of Fruit Oils.”