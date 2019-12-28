TheSmallBigIdea wins social media mandate for ‘Good Newwz’

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

TheSmallBigIdea has bagged the social media mandate for Dharma Productions’ upcoming comedy film ‘Good Newwz’. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for the ideation and implementation of the entire social media promotion of the film set to release on 27th December, 2019 across India.

Speaking about the win, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said: “This is our first film with Dharma Productions and we are quite excited about it. The film has all the right elements to make it a blockbuster, from a superb plot to a great starcast. After films like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and Bala, Good Newwz gives us at TheSmallBigIdea yet another opportunity to work on a compelling script with great performers.”

Commenting on the announcement, Siddharth Kadam, Head of Marketing, Dharma Productions added: “‘Good Newwz’ is an exceptional script with an amazing cast and great songs. Our fundamental aim was to have an agency on board who could take into consideration the magnificence of this project and deliver a fresh take on a unique plot. With a great approach, great execution & involvement in campaigns, we’re pretty excited to collaborate with TheSmallBigIdea for this movie!”