Tata Tea Premium showcases pride of ‘Dil Se Rich Dilli’

17 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Tata Tea Premium initiated an activation campaign to announce its new packaging. This was initiated in Delhi to evoke a sense of regional pride amongst citizens.

Speaking about the Dil se Rich Dilli campaign, Puneet Das, Vice President – Marketing – India, Tata Global Beverages, said: “Tata Tea Premium has been a popular brand in Delhi and has always connected with the Delhites at an emotive level. Our expertise has been catering to local taste preferences and we’ve always offered distinct blends basis consumer’s taste preferences in various geographies across India. This has made Tata Tea Premium one of the leading brands across India, and in Delhi, across all these years. Today, while being ‘Desh ki Chai’ Tata Tea Premium celebrates Delhi and has showcased this pride of Delhi in its new packaging and communication, which is made specially for the region.”

As part of the integrated hyperlocal campaign, Tata Tea Premium wrapped the Delhi Metro on the outside with visuals of the rich heritage of Delhi, and on the inside with stories of the people of Delhi.