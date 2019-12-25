Starcom appoints Anil Shankar as VP, Digital Media Solutions

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Starcom India has announced the appointment of digital leader Anil Shankar as its Vice President, Digital Media Solutions.

Shankar has more than 16 years of experience in digital marketing and technology working across digital media platforms. He most recently served as lead of Programmatic Sales at Times Internet and has also worked with leading media companies such as WPP, GroupM and Affle.

Said Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India: “We are delighted to have Anil join us. He brings a wealth of digital expertise, strong leadership and new perspectives to Starcom and will lead our overall digital agenda, vision and offering. His extensive experience across agency, client and publisher ecosystems makes him an invaluable asset. Anil is passionate about Starcom’s Human Experience approach, future-facing work streams and culture of collaboration. He will add tremendous value to our clients.”

Added Shankar: “These are thrilling times. We have merely scratched the surface of digital possibilities. From banners to big data, big screens to mobile screens, even our smallest of towns are getting digitally equipped. This makes India the most exciting digital market in the world. I am confident that Starcom’s robust client portfolio, talent, infrastructure with strong technology and programmatic solutions will surely help in further deepening the client’s confidence.”