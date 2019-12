Sony Sab announces ‘Khushiyon Wala New Year’ contest

17 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Sony Sab is giving 100 fans an opportunity to get closer to their families through the ‘Khushiyon Wala New Year’ contest starting December 25, 2019.

To participate, fans need to share their stories on why they want to be with their families this year.

Said Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony Sab: “At Sony Sab we proudly call ourselves ‘happiness enablers’ as our philosophy from the simple insight that when people are happy, it makes the world a better place. We are extremely overwhelmed with the response from fans for our shows and we believe they have been one of the key factors behind our success this year. This initiative will help us connect with our audiences on a much deeper level and spread more Khushiyon Wali Feeling this New Year.”