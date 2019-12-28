Rang De unveils its inaugural brand campaign

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Rang Dé, the recently launched herbal cosmetic brand by Netsurf Network, has launched its first brand campaign, Exotically Indian. The digital campaign focusses on the women of today in a brand film conceptualised by Makani Creatives and choreographed by Uma-Gaiti.

Announcing the launch of this campaign, Sujit Jain, Founder and CEO of Netsurf Network said: “The Rang Dé film has a very contemporary look and feel and realistically depicts the way the women of today wear their make-up. The film conveys that make up is not just meant for special occasions any more but forms an integral part of their daily routine of looking and feeling good. The essence of Rang Dé film is about bringing out the fun element artistically expressed in exotic colours whilst working on their make-up. It’s about moving way beyond the conventional make up routine to joyfully experimenting to bring out the bold and beautiful you!”

Added Sachin Padave, Creative Director, Makani Creatives: “The idea was to position Rang De as a brand that helps you embrace yourself. Without letting go of the fact that we’re talking about different individuals, their different skin tones, their beliefs, tastes and their individualistic sense of fashion. Something that, I believe, we have managed to capture perfectly in the entire campaign, including print and film.”