#RakhoPooraKhayal urges Aditya Birla Capital’s latest health insurance campaign

23 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has announced the launch of its latest campaign – Rakho Poora Khayal– an awareness campaign that urges women to complete the protection circle by influencing and purchasing health insurance for themselves and their families. This campaign has been launched across ABHICL’s social media platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital Limited said: “As a brand, we are committed to provoking our customers to self-realize their protection needs and to opt for the right health insurance solution. At Aditya Birla Capital our constant endeavour is to share all perspectives on life and money with our customers so that they can make an informed decision for what’s right for them and their family. With ‘Rakho Poora Khayal’, we intend to leave women with the following questions, ‘Are you doing enough to protect your health?’ ‘Is your family completely protected?’ A self-realization will help them veer the family conversation and discussion towards taking adequate protection for their and their family’s health.”

Added Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance: “The role of health insurance in the larger scheme of keeping the family healthy has not been explored. Traditionally, health insurance communications have seemed to communicate directly with the men of the house. This has further played a role in establishing health insurance as a finance tool for serious health problems which is perceived to be outside the domain of women. Through ‘RakhoPooraKhayal’ initiative, our attempt is to raise awareness among Indian women to be the ‘Total Health Guardian’ of their family and complete the circle of protection. This campaign aligns with ABHI’s purpose of inspiring individuals and families to put their ‘Health First’ and our philosophy of ‘Health Insurance for all’.”

The film has been conceptualised and implemented by Abstract Films.