PVR’s brand film celebrates its patrons and their stories

26 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

PVR has launched its brand film to celebrate its audience for over two decades. The film observes the patrons and their experiences while stating ‘Every seat has a story.’

Said Ajay Kumar Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd: “It has been over two decades since we started and if there is one thing which has stayed constant; it is our focus on the customer and the experiences they yield in that three hours inside the cinema. We have evolved in every aspect but at the heart of our business lays the audience who drive us, guide us and encourage us to do better, push the envelope and explore new things.”