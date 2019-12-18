Pune Design Fest on Jan 11 & 12

18 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

The Pune chapter of Association of Designers of India (ADI) has announced the 14th edition of its annual Pune Design Festival. It will be held on January 10 and 11, 2020, in, well, Pune with the theme ‘Crossroads’, to discuss how design is evolving across domains and disciplines and is on the cusp of its next big shift.

Said Bala Mahajan, President, ADI Pune Chapter: “The festival will span across a week of concurrent events in the city. The two-day conference being our flagship, the week will also include Lexus Design Awards, hands-on workshops, visits to design studios, Design Expo, six parallel forums focused on topics such as Branding, Gaming & Animation, Interaction Design & so on.”

Talking about the highlights from earlier years, co-convenor Ashwini Deshpande added: “Our stage has been graced by Bunker Roy, Dadi Pudumji, Resul Pookutty, all Padmashree honoraries, internationally renowned design thinkers like John Thackara, Ashoka Awardees like Sonam Wangchuk, Kiran Bir Sethi and Swapneel Chaturvedi. While we are proud of our Pune lineage, we are an international design festival. We have had speakers from over 10 countries and professional delegates from Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Jaipur apart from Pune every year. Last year, we also had media from Japan covering the festival. Attendees include professionals from design practice, industry, academia (60%) and students (40%).”

This year, Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Group will be a keynote speaker. Spaceship designer & space entrepreneur Dr Susmita Mohanty, celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik, experimental letterist Kriti Monga are some of the other speakers.

Said Ashish Deshpande, President, ADI National Executive Committee: “Since ADI is a not-for-profit Trust, we focus on being inclusive so that most number of attendees can benefit by our events. Pune Design Festival Conference & Forum passes have easy-on-pocket flexible options and Design Expo is open to public for free.”