Pulse Candy’s latest ad campaign banks on humour to drive its point

17 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Pass Pass Pulse Candy has rolled out a set of two new TVCs, taking forward the humrous storyline of ‘Pran jaaye par Pulse Na Jaaye’. These will be an addition to the earlier series of three short commercials.

The two new TVCs are titled ‘The Classroom’ and ‘Dangal’. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the films capture the extent to which people will go for sourcing their Pulse candy.

Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Kumar, JGM, Marketing, DS Confectionary Products said: “Both the TVCs of Pulse are playful with lots of twisted-humour that ends with a catchphrase; ‘Pran jaaye, par Pulse na jaaye’, highlighting the irresistibility of the Pulse candy. This reverberates with the messages put out by fans in the social media space and is validated by its No.1 in the Hard boiled candy segment for the last three years, reflecting the admiration and acceptance for the brand in the market.”

Added Sundeep Sehgal, Executive Creative Director and Vice President at WT: “Telling a story in 10-15 seconds is always more challenging than conventional long-format storytelling. This is the second phase of short films on Pulse and we didn’t want to let go the format we created for the brand. It worked for the brand and we want to operate in the same space, while dialling up the irresistibility or pagalpan people have for the Pulse candy. With Dangal and Classroom films, we found new dimensions to keep the brand’s essence alive – “Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye” and deliver a campaign that is impactful and memorable.”