Publicis Media bags Hero MotoCorp mandate

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has appointed Publicis Media as its media agency for both traditional and digital media duties.

Publicis Media has created a bespoke platform – ‘Team Hero MotoCorp’ (Team HMC) – that will be in charge of the account and will harness talent from across the organization, both for the mainline and new-age mediums.

Said Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Head of Marketing, Hero MotoCorp: “Publicis Media was selected after a very thorough and competitive pitch process with strong presentations from several agencies. We are excited about this new partnership and the potential of ‘Team HMC’ in helping us drive even stronger consumer connect and grow brand impact.”

Added Tanmay Mohanty, CEO of Zenith India and the executive sponsor on Team HMC: “Hero MotoCorp is one of the most prestigious accounts in terms of both scale and complexity. We are excited to partner Hero MotoCorp in their marketing journey where data and tech will complement the strong strategy, planning, buying and content verticals to further strengthen the Integrated Marketing play. ‘Team HMC’ will mobilise the most apt talent and capabilities from across Publicis Media globally, for this partnership. We look forward to delivering strong business outcomes for them and unlocking new consumer connections across social, digital and traditional mediums.”