Publicis India wins creative mandate of Biba

19 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Ethnic fashion brand for women Biba has appointed Publicis India as its creative agency. Won after a multi-agency pitch, Publicis India will be providing full-service responsibilities including advertising, strategic direction and brand activation ideas. The account will be serviced out of New Delhi. Biba, it may be recalled, is known for its ‘hat ke’ creative work by Lowe Lintas.

Commenting on the appointment, Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, Biba Apparels said: “I am happy to associate with Publicis as our communication partner for our brand Biba as the company brings quality of experience with them. For Biba; we always look for a partner who can understand and resonate with the aesthetic of the brand and we saw this in the Team and the work they presented. We look forward to partnering with them.”

On winning the account, Srija Chatterjee, Managing Director, Publicis India added: “We are delighted to have Biba Apparels as our client. It also feels great that our strategic approach and communication idea found resonance with what Biba has in mind for the Indian market and hope to maintain the brand as a favourite of Indians. To reinterpret a brand’s strength is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we are looking forward to working on it.”