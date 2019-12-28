Performics India wins the digital duties of GoAir

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Performics India has won the integrated digital media mandate for GoAir. The mandate includes performance media, SEO and analytics.

Said Shabnam Syed, Vice-President & Head of Marketing and E-Commerce at GoAir: “We were looking for a partner who would understand the complexity and challenges of our business and would accordingly customize processes. We are in a phase of rapid expansion and growth hence needed our partner to have varied skillsets and be extremely agile to deliver real business impact. Our partnership with Performics India is aimed at driving efficiencies across paid as well as owned digital media and we look forward to growing together to new heights while driving effective business outcomes.”

Added Suchit Sikaria, Managing Partner, Performics India: “We are thrilled to be appointed as GoAir’s digital partner. It is a very prestigious win for us. We are confident that our data-driven approach and integrated expertise across Paid Media, SEO & Analytics will add immediate value to the account. We aim to bring in greater automation to leverage actual business trends & insights for near real-time decision making, campaign management and personalization.”