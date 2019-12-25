Orient Electric appoints Salil Kapoor to lead its Home Appliances biz

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Orient Electric has appointed Salil Kapoor as Business Head, Home Appliances business. Kapoor will be based at the company’s Head Office located in New Delhi.

Kapoor has held leadership positions at leading brands like LG Electronics, Samsung, Microsoft, Dish TV and Voltas. His previous assignment was with Voltas Limited where he was working as COO for the UPBG division and was leading air-conditioners and other appliances business.

Said Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Salil to the Orient Electric family to lead our Home Appliances business. He brings with him extensive experience and deep understanding of consumer durables industry which will help us to propel growth in our Home Appliances business.”