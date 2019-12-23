Ogilvy & Licious unveil year-end festivities

23 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Licious has launched the Licious Carol on the occasion of the festive Christmas season. The campaign has been conceived in the form of popular Christmas carol, Jingle Bells.

Said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy, Kolkata: “We wanted to do something unique for the holiday season. The point of the exercise was to talk about Licious Spreads, without being too preachy. Besides, it’s meant for the holidays. Why not have some fun with it? The best thing about the musical is that one can hum along with it,”

Added Manohar Kumar – Business Head, Packaged Food Business, Licious: “Licious Spread is a unique & an innovative offering from Licious. Its India’s 1st Meat spread, a completely new category that currently doesn’t exist in the Indian market. The key marketing task has been not only to drive awareness but also to educate consumers about its usage & consumption occasions. Given the festivity around & popularity of Christmas jingles, it’s an interesting approach of communicating the message in a fun way. Best thing about this musical is that it cuts across age and gender.”