Oberoi IBC bags Elleys’ Switches

31 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Elleys’ switches have appointed Oberoi IBC to handle its creative duties. The mandate comes after a multi-agency pitch involving leading agencies in Mumbai.

Commenting on the appointment of Oberoi IBC, Manoj Hansraj Gada, Director, Elleys’ Group, said: “We are pleased to associate with Oberoi IBC as our advertising partner. Their passion towards the brand and creative ideas were appropriate for our brand personality. We look forward to successfully driving our brand reputation.”

Added Suryakumar Singh, Director, Oberoi IBC: “Elleys’ has launched some very innovative products and we will be working on the entire advertising campaign including Print, TV, Outdoor and Digital. The account will be handled by our Mumbai office.”