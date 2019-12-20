Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards today

20 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Nickelodeon India has announced the fifth edition of the Kids Choice Awards 2019 to be held in Mumbai today (Dec 20).

The Kids Choice Awards recognises and honors talents by empowering kids to vote for their favorites across various categories. The voting started on Children’s Day, November 14.

Said Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18: “We at Nickelodeon, always believe in empowering children and giving them an opportunity to voice their opinions and choices. With each passing year, we have strengthened the bond with our young audiences and their parents by creating new benchmarks in the kids’ entertainment space. So, once again it’s time to roll out the orange carpet and witness high decibel fun and entertainment at the marquee kids’ event for the kids, by the kids!”