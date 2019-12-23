Netcore Solutions assists Flipkart reimagine customer engagement

23 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Netcore Solutions announced the success of its Big B virtual assistant on WhatsApp built for Flipkart’s recent Big Billion Days sale. Netcore helped Flipkart leverage Facebook’s Click-to-WhatsApp feature on Facebook Ads by allowing users the real-time experience to chat over WhatsApp with a virtual assistant modelled on the star Amitabh Bachchan.

Said Vikas Gupta, Head of Marketing at Flipkart: “We are a customer-first company that takes pride in pioneering industry-first innovations. Given WhatsApp’s large footprint, we wanted to leverage it to connect deeply with our customers. And that’s why we created The Big B WhatsApp virtual assistant during this Big Billion Days, a unique tech-led engagement model in association with Facebook and our technology partners, Netcore. It made use of several loved features such as emojis, images, and audio – to create a truly engaging experience. We were able to drive almost 1 million interactions with an impressive 7 minutes of engagement per session to drive nearly 20,000 hours of engagement with this initiative.”

Added Kalpit Jain, Group CEO at Netcore: “Today, we exist in a multi-channel environment. In this era of conversational commerce, brands need to engage with their customers in real-time across instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp to deliver differentiated customer experiences. That was the focus when we started building out the Big B virtual assistant for Flipkart. We didn’t want it to be just a gimmick, but wanted to actually power value-driven conversations at scale for Flipkart. We are thrilled to have partnered with a like-minded, innovative company such as Flipkart and look forward to empowering brands fuel personalised customer engagement through WhatsApp as an effective channel of conversion and communication.”