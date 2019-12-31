Mullen Lintas unveils hyper-local campaign for Tata Tea Premium

30 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Tata Tea Premium has recently launched region-specific ads created by Mullen Lintas.

Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, India, Tata Global Beverages talking about the campaign said, “Tata Tea Premium has broken new ground where thoughts, new propositions are concerned. The strategy on Tata Tea Premium is to go hyperlocal and shift the needle from not just celebrating ‘India Pride’ but to also evoking regional pride. While most national brands only talk about ‘connecting at a local level’, we have taken a truly hyperlocal approach across all our marketing mix elements – whether it’s packaging, communication or the choice of communication medium. To complement the regional taste expertise, which has been the DNA of the brand, Tata Tea Premium has launched a new & distinct packaging for key regions (like UP and Delhi) which captures the elements of pride for each region. We have developed a State wise communication based on local/regional-level insight; and used hyper local media choices to effectively target the region.”

Commenting on the latest campaign, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group added: “To pay tribute to the widespread love for Premium, Tata Tea took a slightly different route than what most big brands would have chosen. Instead of doing a one-size-fits-all brand campaign, Premium is going local, identifying the local insights of its markets and paying rich compliments to the character and personality of the locals. This work also cleverly uses the existing strength of Premium, which is understanding regional consumer preferences and curating blends to cater to those preferences. The creative is nuanced to deliver how the people of the region are stereotyped and then gently pries away the layer of that lens and sees the people for who they are. After all a brand that’s loved by people should know them deeply, right? Know both their idiosyncrasies and their most lovable traits. I think while attempting this we have also ended up with one of the most unique hyper-local campaign this country has ever seen, and it’s still early days!”