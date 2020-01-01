Minimalist launches celebratory campaign for Hyatt

31 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

The campaign #CelebrateWithHyatt seeks to give a wholesome Hyatt touch to patrons celebrating their travel with Hyatt properties

Creative agency Minimalist was retained by Hyatt to produce a festive campaign titled #CelebrateWithHyatt.

Said Gaurav Kulshreshtha, Director of Digital from the Hyatt group: “The campaign is a huge milestone in terms of offering a Hyatt experience to all our patrons and travellers who holiday with such style and aplomb. We are very positive and excited about our collaboration with The Minimalist and look forward to a meaningful and impactful creative result.”

Commenting on the campaign, Chirag Gander, Co-Founder and Director, The Minimalist added: “We at the Minimalist are very thrilled with this association with the Hyatt chain of hotels, which is one of the best places endorsed by travel patrons. With modern day travel evolving from mere destination-hopping to creating experiences and making memories, #CelebrateWithHyatt is a very heart-warming campaign to bring out the best of all travel experiences.”