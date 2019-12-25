Madison BMB appoints Ameet Joshi as General Manager

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Madison BMB has appointed Ameet Joshi as General Manager. Joshi has over 18 years of experience across advertising agencies and was until recently a Business Head at Creativeland Asia.

Commenting on this appointment to the team, Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB said: “Ameet is a welcome addition to the Madison BMB team as General Manager. He comes armed with nearly two decades of experience of working at leading creative agencies, on diverse industry portfolios. Armed with an infectious enthusiasm to get things done, Ameet will lead all account management functions and conversations with all our key clients. With a focus on adding value on current and new relationships by directing all aspects of business strategy and maintaining consistent strategic inputs and co-creating value for brands and businesses. He will also help in guiding the agency focus on new business development strategy. I look forward to him partnering me in taking Madison BMB to greater success.”