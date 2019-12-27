Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 felicitates achievers

26 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

The Lokmat Media Group conducted the fourth edition of its annual property, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. The event, held in Mumbai on December 18, saw many celebrities in attendance.

Said Rishi Darda, Joint Managing and Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group: “With the earlier editions of ‘Lokmat’s Most Stylish Award’, we have been successful in bringing fashion, film industry and business on the same platform and we intend to do the same this year as well. The love and response that we have been getting over the years motivates us to come back and exceed your expectations. Inspite of being a regional newspaper, Lokmat has a strong connect among the urban metro audience and has proven to be successful in creating content that is exciting and entertaining. Having a strong foothold and connect in Pan Maharashtra, Lokmat is a media brand that is creating a presence amidst the upmarket audience and will continues to do so.”