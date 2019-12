Lara kya Mara! Endorses healthy living mantra for Usha

17 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Usha International along with Delhi Golf Club hosted former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara recently.

Addressing the gathering, Lara said: “It’s amazing to see this kind of work. I am really happy and honoured to be here, and it’s all thanks to Usha, a company that’s iconic and a legend in its own right. It gives me great pleasure to see a company invested in active and healthy living and creating inclusive platforms that give an opportunity to everyone to shine. They have a greater purpose, way above business, and that is what resonates with me.”