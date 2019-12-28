Kotak Life highlights the Importance of complete life insurance in latest ad film

27 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance announced the launch of its new digital campaign which highlights the importance of complete life insurance plan.

Said Subhasis Ghosh, Head – Marketing & Group Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company: “Life insurance is usually purchased with the intent of saving tax and helping family tide over any unpredictable occurrence of death. But what happens in case of a serious illness or disability? It makes the purchased policy cover incomplete. Kotak Life’s #PooraPlan completes the incomplete by going beyond the conventional coverage and providing added benefits that cover disabilities and critical illness.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Wunderman Thompson. Said Steve Priya, Executive Creative Director at the agency: “Until now, Life insurance as we know it is actually ‘After Life’ insurance. The category is built on taking care of your loved ones, after you’re gone. Death however, is just one of the outcomes. But what happens if you’re critically ill or suffer an accident that leaves you disabled. A tough conversation but one that was necessary. We decided to shake up the category and call any insurance plan that doesn’t cover every eventuality as ‘Aadha Insurance’. Subbu (Vinay Pathak) makes a comeback in a series of logical, practical yet lighthearted commercials and propagates the need for a complete or rather #PooraPlan from Kotak Life Insurance”.