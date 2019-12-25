Indian PR industry grows 12% to Rs 1.6kcr

24 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

The Indian Public Relations industry has grown manifold over the last decade. From Rs 490 crore in FY2008 and a growth rate of 7%, it is estimated to clock in Rs 1600 crore in FY2019. And the growth rate is 12%. These and other findings have emerged from the the PRCAI State of the Industry 2019 Report (Corporate Communications & In-house PR Professionals) of the Public Relations Consultant Association of India (PRCAI).

The report was released last week by Nitin Mantri, President, PRCAI and the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO).

Other findings of the report are in the PDF, the link to which is here:

PRCAI State of Industry (Corp Com) Dec 19