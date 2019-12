IDFC MMF launches new investor awareness campaign

17 Dec,2019

By A Correspondent

IDFC Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its new investor awareness campaign, ‘#BeTheBestYou’ with focus on taking the narrative of mutual fund industry beyond the concept of investing to fulfil one’s goals. It has been conceptualised by TBWA.

Said Gaurab Parija, Head – Sales & Marketing, IDFC AMC: “We used data analytics along with Google Insights data such as interests and video consumption behaviour to understand the psychographics and lifestyle choices of our target audience. Armed with this data we were able to build upon the two unique personas of our target audience. Using demographics and interest based targeting, over the next one month, we will reach out to our target audience across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kochi.”